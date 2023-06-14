Olympic ski jumper Patrick Gasienica killed in motorcycle crash

Patrick Gasienica: Patrick Gasienica competed for the U.S. during the 2022 Winter Olympics. (Tom Weller/VOIGT/DeFodi Images via Getty Images)

BULL VALLEY, Ill. — Patrick Gasienica, a ski jumper who competed for the U.S. in last year’s Olympics in Beijing, died in a motorcycle crash on Monday. He was 24.

>> Read more trending news

Officials confirmed on Wednesday that Gasienica died while returning to his Illinois home from work, the Chicago Tribune reported.

The crash occurred in Bull Valley, according to the newspaper. He was taken to Northwestern Medicine McHenry Hospital, where he was pronounced dead from blunt force trauma, the McHenry County coroner’s office stated.

We are deeply saddened by the passing off Patrick Gasienica, an incredible athlete, teammate and person.



Sending love to his family, friends and the entire ski jumping community.



Read more: https://t.co/Am98cdHV6L pic.twitter.com/2mCkcSvshB — U.S. Ski & Snowboard Team (@usskiteam) June 13, 2023

Gasienica was one of three Norge ski jumpers who represented the U.S. at the 2022 Winter Olympics. He finished 49th on the normal hill competition and 53rd on the large hill, according to the Daily Herald. Team USA finished 10th overall in Beijing.

“Patrick was an incredible competitor, teammate and friend,” the U.S. Ski & Snowboard team posted on Twitter.

Gasienica, who was born in Oak Park, Illinois, developed as a young ski jumper at the Norge Ski Club, located about 40 miles northwest of Chicago, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.

The Patrick Gasienica Memorial Fund, organized by Jason Vasconez.



"All funds will be directed to Patrick’s mother to ease her burden as we give them time and space to grieve."



Any donation helps❤️ #SkiJumpingFamily #TeamUSA https://t.co/VGtk7QHZ9q — USA Nordic (@usanordic) June 14, 2023

He began ski jumping when he was 4, in Park City, Utah, according to the Tribune. His family moved to the Chicago suburb of Spring Grove when he was 13, the newspaper reported.

According to a news release from USA Nordic, Gasienica made his FIS Ski Jumping debut in 2015. He represented the U.S. at two FIS World Ski Jumping Championships in 2016 and 2017. Three years later he competed in the FIS Nordic World Ski Championships, according to the organization.