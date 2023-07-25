Pamela Blair, star in ‘A Chorus Line’ dies at age 73

Actress Pamela Blair dies at 73 (Original Caption) NEW YORK: In the musical hit "A Chorus Line," actress Pamela Blair sings "Dance-Ten, Looks-Three," a song extolling the benefits of hormones, silicone and plastic surgery in furthering the career of aspiring dancers. (Bettmann/Bettmann Archive)

Pamela Blair, who originated the role of Valerie Clark in Broadway’s “A Chorus Line,” died Sunday at her home in Phoenix following a lengthy illness, according to People.

She was 73.

Blair sang the song “Dance: Ten, Looks: Three,” referring to a score given to her character by a casting director during an audition.

Blair’s “A Chorus Line” co-star Baayork Lee remembered her close friend in a Facebook post saying, “I am very sad to say my Sagittarian sister Pam Blair has gone to play with her (A Chorus Line) colleagues among the clouds.”

Lee recalled how Blair “brought the house down every night” with the showstopping performance of “Dance: Ten, Looks: Three.”

“You are free now Pammie so dance, dance, dance among the stars,” Lee wrote.

Blair had a solid career on Broadway, appearing in shows such as “Best Little Whorehouse in Texas,” “The Nerd” “Promises, Promises,” “Wild and Wonderful” and “Sugar and Seesaw.”

According to IMDb, Blair appeared in the daytime dramas “Ryan’s Hope,” “Loving” and “Another World,” and earned a 1987 Daytime Emmy nomination for a guest role in “All My Children.”

Her film credits include “Mighty Aphrodite,” “Annie” and “21 Grams.”

