‘Parasite’ actor Lee Sun-kyun found dead, South Korean police say

Lee Sun-kyun: The South Korean actor was found unconscious by police on Wednesday. (Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images)

SEOUL, South Korea — Actor Lee Sun-kyun, who starred in the 2019 Academy Award-winning movie “Parasite,” was found dead on Wednesday, South Korean authorities said. He was 48.

Lee was discovered by police at an unidentified location in Seoul but did not provide further details, according to The Associated Press.

Lee has gone through three rounds of questioning by police on suspicions of using marijuana and other illegal drugs at the home of a hostess employed at a high-end bar in Seoul’s Gangnam district on multiple occasions since early this year, The Korea Times reported.

