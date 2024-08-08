Paris Olympics: Katie Ledecky, Nick Mead named flag bearers for closing ceremony

Closing flag bearers Katie Ledecky (L) and Nick Mead (R) are the flag bearers for Team USA during the Olympic Closing Ceremonies on Sunday. (Getty Images)

The flag bearers for the Paris Olympics closing ceremony, representing Team USA have been announced.

Four-time Olympic swimmer and 14-time medalist Katie Ledecky and two-time Olympic rower Nick Mead will be carrying the flags on Sunday for Team USA.

CLOSING U.S. OUT 🇺🇸



14x Olympic medalist @katieledecky and Olympic gold medalist Nick Mead will lead Team USA as flag bearers at the Closing Ceremony!#ParisOlympics pic.twitter.com/fzpCdSIgoN — Team USA (@TeamUSA) August 8, 2024

They have taken over the job that was held by LeBron James and Coco Gauff during the opening flotilla on the Seine River on July 26, USA Today reported.

Ledecky won four more medals during the Paris games and became the most decorated U.S. woman and the fifth most decorated overall with 14 medals.

She also is the seventh Olympian to win four consecutive gold medals in the same event — the 800-meter freestyle.

.@katieledecky answers the call 🫡



The 14x Olympic medalist receives the news from @Robert_Finke that she’ll be one of Team USA’s flag bearers at the Closing Ceremony. 🇺🇸#ParisOlympics pic.twitter.com/bvTYp1eHxv — Team USA (@TeamUSA) August 8, 2024

“Honored to lead @TeamUSA at the Closing Ceremony with Nick! Proud of my teammates here in Paris, and excited to celebrate with all of them on Sunday,” she wrote on X.

Mead helped win the gold medal in men’s four rowing, the first time the US team won since 1960.

Nick Mead made history as a member of the first U.S. men's four rowing team to win Olympic gold since 1960.



Now, he'll make even more history as the first rower to lead Team USA as one of our flag bearers at the Closing Ceremony. 🇺🇸#ParisOlympics pic.twitter.com/4cBLXz4s6T — Team USA (@TeamUSA) August 8, 2024

The pair were chosen by a vote of all the athletes from Team USA through the Team USA Athletes’ Commission, Deadline reported.





© 2024 Cox Media Group