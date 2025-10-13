Plane crashes on highway median, killing 2, injuring 1

DARTMOUTH, Mass. — A fixed-wing plane crashed on a median in Massachusetts during a time when the area was feeling the effects of a nor’easter.

The plane came down in the grassy median of Interstate 195 in Dartmouth, Massachusetts, around 8:15 a.m. Monday, WFXT reported.

The aircraft caught fire after it hit the ground, Massachusetts State Police said.

Two people on the plane were killed and one person on the ground was hurt.

JUST IN: New video shows the aftermath of a plane crash that prompted the closure of a busy Massachusetts highway. https://t.co/SWYBlbVTqx pic.twitter.com/qfSt8x6m4b — Boston 25 News (@boston25) October 13, 2025

Preliminary reports indicate that the pilot may have been trying to land at a nearby airport.

“The plane may have been attempting to land at New Bedford Regional Airport, though it does not appear that the pilot provided the airport with a flight plan or the number of souls aboard the aircraft,” state police said.

The area was forecast to have wind gusts of up to 55 mph and rain from the fall nor’easter, WFXT reported

The complete westbound side of the highway was closed, while the left lane of the eastbound side was also closed.

