Police: Body found in floating in suitcase in Lake Merritt has been identified

OAKLAND, Calif. — The body of a man found last month inside a suitcase floating in Lake Merritt in Oakland, California has been identified, officials say.

The Oakland Police Department said the remains have been identified as Gabriel Gomez Raymundo, 23.

Raymundo’s body was found inside of a dark-colored suitcase, KTVU reported.

It was found just before 11 a.m. on Oct. 31 after police received a call about a body in the 1900 block of Lakeshore Avenue, according to KRON.

The suitcase was found by a group of volunteers from the Lake Merritt Institute, according to KTVU. They were in the area cleaning on Halloween.

“I wasn’t shocked, but I was surprised it was a body in there,” said Kevin Shomo, one of the volunteers, according to the news station.

It is not clear how long the suitcase had been in the water, according to KTVU.

The case however has been classified as a homicide. A cause of death has not been released.