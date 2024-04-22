Police: Grandmother helped granddaughter beat up student in school bathroom

Grandmother accused of helping granddaugter assault girl Officials say a grandmother allegedly helped her granddaughter beat up a fellow student at a Michigan elementary school. (carlballou/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Police say a grandmother allegedly helped her granddaughter beat up a fellow student at a Michigan elementary school last week while she was there for another behavioral issue with the child.

Mt. Morris Township Police Chief Michael Veach said the woman, who was not identified, was at McMonagle Elementary School on Thursday for a behavioral meeting concerning an issue her granddaughter had with another girl, WNEM reported.

The grandmother saw a girl who her granddaughter was also not getting along with, so she and her granddaughter followed the girl into a bathroom. According to police, the woman is accused of holding down the girl while her granddaughter punched her, the television station reported.

Investigators could not say whether the student suffered any serious injuries, according to WJRT.

McMonagle Elementary School spokesperson Jamal Bransford said in a statement to WNEM that no other children were injured in the incident.

According to Bransford, administrators are investigating how the grandmother managed to bypass security protocols and gain unauthorized access to the school premises.

“On Thursday, April 18 an unfortunate incident transpired at McMonagle Elementary School involving a grandparent of a student who managed to circumvent security protocols and gain unauthorized access to the school premises,” Bransford said.

“The Mt. Morris Township Police Department immediately investigated this incident. It is crucial to emphasize that no other children in the school were involved or harmed during this incident.

“The safety and security of our students are topmost concern,” he continued. “Our school administration is diligently implementing all necessary measures to ensure that such breaches of security are prevented in the future.”

The woman is being held at the Genesee County Jail, according to WJRT.

