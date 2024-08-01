Police issue warrant for ‘Power Rangers’ actor Hector David Jr.

Police in Idaho are looking for the person they said pushed an elderly man down on Friday.

After Nampa Police Department shared video of the incident, the alleged suspect was identified as Hector David Jr., the actor who portrayed the Green Power Ranger on “Power Rangers,” Entertainment Weekly reported.

UPDATE: 07.27.24 - I D E N T I F I E D The investigation is ongoing. ———————————— Today at approximately 11:45, in a parking lot in front of District 208, the man in this video pushed an elderly man to the ground after they exchanged words about a parking issue. After pushing the man down, the suspect left him on the ground and drove away in a raised up black 4 door truck with Texas license plate. You can see part of the truck in the video. ✔️ If you know who he is, message us here or contact Crime Stoppers at 208-343-COPS, leave a tip at www.343cops.com or download their app, “P3 Tips” ✔️ If you know WHERE he is currently, contact Nampa Dispatch at 208-465-2257 option 1 ✔️ If this is you - do the right thing and contact us! ▪️EDIT/Added info: The man who was battered was helped up and he is going to be ok. Crime Stoppers of Southwest Idaho Posted by Nampa Police Department on Friday, July 26, 2024

Nampa Police said David “pushed an elderly man to the ground after they exchanged words about a parking issue,” then “left him on the ground and drove away,” CNN reported.

The truck was apparently parked in a spot reserved for people with disabilities, The New York Times reported. The newspaper pointed out that the video was only 14 seconds long and did not show the entire incident.

Police said that community members identified David, whose real name is Hector David Rivera and who lives in Nampa, Idaho.

They have not been able to find him so they’ve issued an arrest warrant. He is facing misdemeanor battery, police said, according to CNN.

The actor had been scheduled to appear at Magic Valley Comic-Con, but he’s been removed from the list of guests.

He had been featured on the Comic-Con website’s front page, but the photo of him has been removed, KTVB reported.

