Police: Multiple people shot at hospital in New Hampshire

CONCORD, NH — New Hampshire State Police say they are investigating a shooting at New Hampshire State Hospital in Concord Friday and that there are multiple victims.

The extent of the injuries of the exact number of victims has not been released, WFXT reported.

New Hampshire Hospital is the state psychiatric hospital, according to The Associated Press.

Troopers are currently investigating a shooting at New Hampshire State Hospital in Concord. There are multiple victims.



Additional updates will be released when available. pic.twitter.com/PSsZNrDZWb — New Hampshire State Police (@NH_StatePolice) November 17, 2023

New Hampshire Homeland Security on X, formerly known as Twitter, said that they are aware of the situation.

11-17-2023: We are aware of the situation unfolding at the New Hampshire Hospital. Police are on scene and responding. Additional updates will be made available. pic.twitter.com/G3iL9l6kHD — NH Homeland Security and Emergency Management (@NH_HSEM) November 17, 2023

