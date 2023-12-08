Police officer takes in, cares for stray cat found at airport; names cat 'Spirit' A cat that was found at an airport in Allegheny County, Pennsylvania has found a new home. (Allegheny County Police Department/Allegheny County Police Department)

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — A cat that was found at an airport in Allegheny County, Pennsylvania has found a new home.

“Say hello to Spirit,” the Allegheny County Police Department said. “After two incidents recently involving dogs being abandoned at the airport, we wanted to share some positivity.”

Last Friday, police said that an airport employee noticed a stray cat in the long-term parking lot. The employee called the Allegheny County Police Department. The officers arrived and were able to catch the cat.

When the cat was caught, the cat was malnourished and needed to see a vet, WPXI reported.

Patrol Officer Edward Watts volunteered to take in the cat, the news outlet reported. She helped to get the cat the treatment she needed.

The cat, Spirit, is believed to be around 1 year old, WPXI reported. She was found to have multiple health issues but is expected to recover fully.

Spirit has been adjusting to her new home already with Officer Watts and his family, police said.