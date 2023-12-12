Police: Prep football player killed by hit-and-run driver while trying to rescue dog

VALDOSTA, Ga. — A South Georgia high school player died in a hit-and-run accident on Saturday after he was stuck while attempting to rescue a dog that had also been hit, authorities said.

According to a news release from the Valdosta Police Department, Samuel Johnson Jr., 16, was pronounced dead at the scene at about 6:15 p.m. EST.

Police said that Johnson, a football player at Valdosta High School, saw a dog that had been struck by an unknown vehicle, the Valdosta Daily Times reported. While attempting to rescue the animal, Johnson was struck by a second vehicle that did not stop, according to WSB-TV. Authorities said the vehicle was a black Dodge Charger, which had been recovered by Valdosta police on Monday, the news release stated.

A woman traveling through the area later Saturday saw a dead dog in the road. As she investigated the scene, she spotted another injured dog and Johnson lying on a grassy median, police said.

The woman immediately called 911.

“It is unexplainable the callousness and disregard for human life that this offender has shown, by hitting this teenage victim and leaving him,” Valdosta police Chief Leslie Manahan said in a statement. “My heart breaks for the family and friends of Mr. Johnson, who deserve answers as to why this happened to their loved one. If you know something, please say something. Our officers and detectives will not stop until they hold this offender accountable.”

“He was an amazing young man who was taken from us way too soon,” the Valdosta Touchdown Club wrote in a Facebook post.

According to Johnson’s obituary, published on the website of Harrington Funeral Home in Valdosta, the teen was called “a blessing to his parents” and “leaves his memories for his loving family and friends.”