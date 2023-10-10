Powerball: Here are the numbers for Monday’s $1.55B jackpot

The Powerball jackpot veered closer to becoming the second-highest grand prize in the promotion’s history as numbers for the $1.55 billion top prize were drawn on Monday night.
The numbers selected were 16-34-46-55-67 and the red Powerball was 14. The multiplier was 3X.
If someone wins the big prize on Monday night, they will have two options: An annuity, in which the winner receives one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments that increase by 5% each year, or the lump sum option. Choosing the second option will make the cash value amount approximately $679.8 million before taxes, lottery officials said.
Monday’s estimated jackpot ranked as the third largest in the Powerball game and the fourth-largest among U.S. lottery grand prizes, lottery officials said in a news release.
The current streak of 35 consecutive drawings without a winner trails only the mark of 41, set in 2021 and 2022, according to The Associated Press.
Drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday. Tickets, which cost $2 per play, are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
The odds of winning the grand prize are 1 in 292.2 million, according to Powerball.com.
Top 10 Powerball jackpots
- $2.04 billion – Nov. 7, 2022 (One ticket from California).
- $1.586 billion – Jan. 13, 2016 (Three tickets from California, Florida and Tennessee).
- $1.55 billion (estimated) – Oct. 9, 2023 drawing.
- $1.08 billion – July 19, 2023, drawing (One ticket from California).
- $768.4 million – March 27, 2019 (One ticket from Wisconsin).
- $758.7 million – Aug. 23, 2017 (One ticket from Massachusetts).
- $754.6 million – Feb. 6, 2023 (One ticket from Washington).
- $731.1 million – Jan. 20, 2021 (One ticket from Maryland).
- $699.8 million – Oct. 4, 2021 (One ticket from California).
- $687.8 million – Oct. 27, 2018 (Two tickets from Iowa and New York).
2023 Powerball jackpots won
- Feb. 6 — $754.6 million — Washington
- March 4 — $162.6 million — Virginia
- April 19 — $252.6 million — Ohio
- July 19 — $1.08 billion — California