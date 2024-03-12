Powerball: Here are the numbers from Monday’s $532M jackpot drawing

Powerball

Powerball: Numbers were drawn for Monday's $532 million grand prize. (Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Numbers were drawn on Monday for Powerball as the jackpot continued to rise.

Numbers drawn Monday night for a prize worth $532 million were 1-3-7-16-66 and the Powerball was 5. The Power Play was 5X.

The Powerball jackpot was last won on Jan. 1 by a single ticket in Michigan that matched all five white balls and the red Powerball to win an $842.2 million grand prize. Since then, there have been 30 consecutive drawings without a jackpot winner.

If someone wins the big prize on Monday, they will have two options: An annuity, in which the winner receives one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments that increase by 5% each year, or the lump sum option. Choosing the second option will make the cash value amount approximately $260.1 million before taxes, lottery officials said.

The highest jackpot in Powerball history is $2.04 billion, sold to a single winner in California on Nov. 7, 2022.

Drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday. Tickets, which cost $2 per play, are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The odds of winning the grand prize are 1 in 292.2 million, according to Powerball.com.

Top 10 Powerball jackpots

  • $2.04 billion -- Nov. 7, 2022; California.
  • $1.765 billion -- Oct. 11, 2023; California.
  • $1.586 billion -- Jan. 13, 2016; California, Florida, Tennessee.
  • $1.08 billion -- July 19, 2023; California.
  • $842 million -- Jan. 1, 2024; Michigan.
  • $768.4 million -- Mar. 27, 2019; Wisconsin.
  • $758.7 million -- Aug. 23, 2017; Massachusetts.
  • $754.6 million -- Feb. 6, 2023; Washington.
  • $731.1 million -- Jan. 20, 2021; Maryland.
  • $699.8 million -- Oct. 4, 2021; California.
