Powerball: Jackpot soars to $590 million

The Powerball jackpot is now at $590 million.

The Powerball jackpot went unclaimed again on Wednesday, sending the top prize soaring to $590 million.

The winning numbers drawn Wednesday night were 68-17-24-62-48 with a red Powerball number of 23. The Power Play multiplier was 2X.

Update 12:07 a.m. EDT July 6: The new jackpot will be worth $590 million, according to the Powerball website. If someone hits the five white numbers and the red Powerball on Saturday, they can also take a lump-sum option of $304.8 million.

The jackpot is likely to crack into the top-10 list of Powerball winnings. In 2013, a ticket from Florida drawn on May 18, 2013, was worth $590.5 million. It currently is No. 10 on the promotion’s all-time winnings list, pending Saturday’s drawing.

Original report: There has not been a jackpot winner in 33 consecutive Powerball drawings. The jackpot heading into Wednesday night was $546 million.

If someone matches all the numbers on Wednesday and decides to take the lump sum option, the cash value amount will be $282 million. If someone does not win, Saturday’s jackpot could crack the top-10 among Powerball jackpots.

The odds of a single ticket winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292 million.

The Powerball jackpot was last hit in the April 19, 2023, drawing, lottery officials said in a news release. That was when a ticket in Ohio matched all five white balls and the red Powerball to win a grand prize worth $252.6 million. Since then, there have been 30 consecutive drawings without a jackpot winner.

The Powerball jackpot has been won two other times during 2023. A player in Washington won a $754.6 million jackpot in the Feb. 6, 2023, drawing, and a player in Virginia won a $162.6 million jackpot in the March 4, 2023 drawing.

Here are the 10 largest Powerball jackpots, according to Powerball.com:

$2.04 billion – Nov. 7, 2022 (One ticket from California)

$1.586 billion – Jan. 13, 2016 (Three tickets from California, Florida and Tennessee)

$768.4 million – March 27, 2019 (One ticket from Wisconsin)

$758.7 million – Aug. 23, 2017 (One ticket from Massachusetts)

$754.6 million – Feb. 6, 2023 (One ticket from Washington)

$731.1 million – Jan. 20, 2021 (One ticket from Maryland)

$699.8 million – Oct. 4, 2021 (One ticket from California)

$687.8 million – Oct. 27, 2018 (Two tickets from Iowa and New York)

$632.6 million – Jan. 5, 2022 (One ticket from Florida)

$590.5 million – May 18, 2013 (One ticket from Florida)

Powerball tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Drawings are held on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays at 10:59 p.m. EDT.