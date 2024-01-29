Princess Kate discharged from hospital

Discharged from hospital FILE PHOTO: Catherine, Princess of Wales attends the Christmas Morning Service at Sandringham Church on December 25, 2023 in Sandringham, Norfolk. The princess has been discharged from a London hospital after undergoing surgery. (Photo by Stephen Pond/Getty Images) (Stephen Pond/Getty Images)

Catherine, the Princess of Wales, has left a London hospital nearly two weeks after having abdominal surgery.

Kensington Palace announced Kate’s discharge, adding that she has returned home to Windsor, BBC News reported.

The statement released by the Royal Family said she was making “good progress.”

A statement from Kensington Palace pic.twitter.com/DW6BOHuuRJ — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) January 29, 2024

She left the London Clinic private hospital without a public appearance, the BBC reported.

The clinic is the same hospital where King Charles III was admitted for a procedure to correct an enlarged prostate. That surgery was done on Friday and he is said to be doing well.

The palace still has not specified what surgery the princess had other than saying abdominal and that she will have several weeks off to recover.

The procedure was planned, People magazine reported. The condition is supposed to be non-cancerous, CNN and The Associated Press reported.

Kensington Palace posted on Jan. 17, the day after surgery, that it “was successful, and it is expected that she will remain in hospital for 10 to 14 days, before returning home to continue her recovery. Based on the current medical advice, she is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter.”

Despite being planned, the princess had several appearances that had been scheduled needing to be postponed while she was hospitalized and through the recovery process.

Prince William also postponed his appearance to care for the couple’s three children and to support Kate.

