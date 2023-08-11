Prosecutors claim judge accused of murdering his wife confessed to coworkers

SANTA ANA, Calif. — In a court filing, prosecutors say a judge in California who has been accused of killing his wife had reportedly confessed two his coworkers afterward.

According to a court filing obtained by The Associated Press, Orange County Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Ferguson reportedly texted his court clerk and bailiff after he killed his wife.

“I just lost it. I just shot my wife. I won’t be in tomorrow. I will be in custody. I’m so sorry,” the text said, according to the court filing per the AP. Prosecutors also claimed that there were 47 weapons and over 26,000 rounds of ammunition recovered during a search of the judge’s house. One of the weapons included a pistol that was believed to have been used during the shooting.

Prosecutors claim that the shooting happened after the judge and his wife, Sheryl Ferguson had an argument at a restaurant on Aug. 3, the AP reported. The argument continued at their house.

Prosecutors in their court filing believe that Sheryl Ferguson said something like “Why don’t you point a real gun at me?” and the judge reportedly pulled a pistol from his holster on his ankle and then show her in the chest, according to KTLA.

The Ferguson’s adult son called the police to report the shooting, the news outlet reported. He allegedly told police that his father was drunk, prosecutors say.

The judge is facing a murder charge and two enhancements for personal use of a firearm and discharge of a firearm causing great bodily injury and death, according to KTLA. If he is convicted, he could be facing 40 years to life in prison. He has been released on a $1 million bail.