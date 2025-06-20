Recall alert: 100K mattresses sold on Amazon recalled

The CPSC announced the recall of 100,000 mattresses sold on Amazon.

The bed does not meet open flame flammability requirements, according to the CPSC.

The mattresses were sold online in 10- and 12-inch varieties and in Twin, Full, Queen and King sizes. They have white tops and gray sides with Crayan on the side panel.

They were sold on Amazon from July 2022 through June 2024 for between $100 and $220.

If you have the recalled mattresses, you should not use them and contact Crayan for a refund. You will be told to mark it with the word “Recalled” across the white top and then send a photo to the company by email to certify that it has been disposed of before getting a refund, the CPSC said.

For more information, contact the company at 779-605-4458 from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. PT, Monday through Friday.

