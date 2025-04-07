Recall alert: 105K Expeditions, Navigators recalled over seat belt issue

FILE PHOTO: Ford has announced the recall of more than 105,000 vehicles.

Ford recalled more than 105,000 Expeditions and Lincoln Navigators because of a problem with the SUVs’ seat belts.

The recall affects some 2018 to 2020 model year vehicles.

The seat belt pretensioner for the driver or the front passenger seat may lock the seat belt and not allow it to retract or extend.

Some of the vehicles recalled were already inspected under a previous recall notice, but did not have parts replaced.

Dealers will inspect the retractor’s date code and will replace it for free if necessary.

Owners will receive letters in the mail after April 14, but can call Ford at 866-436-7332. The company’s internal recall number is 25S31.

