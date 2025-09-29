Recall alert: 123K Jeeps recalled for trim issues

Chrysler is recalling nearly 123,400 Jeep Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer SUVs because of issues with trim.

The recall focuses on the quarter trim on the driver and passenger side windows on some 2022 to 2024 model SUVs that may not have been installed securely and could come off, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said.

A repair has not been developed, but owners of recalled SUVs will get a letter after Nov. 14 alerting them to the problem and a second letter when the repair is available. The Jeep’s vehicle identification numbers will be searchable on the NHTSA website to see if the SUV is part of the recall starting on Oct. 2.

Jeep owners with questions about the recall can call Chrysler at 800-853-1403. The company’s recall number is 88C.

