Recall alert: 133K blinds, shades sold by Amazon, Walmart recalled

More than 133,000 blinds and shades are being recalled in two separate campaigns.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission announced two recalls affecting window coverings sold by Amazon and Walmart.

The first recall affects about 133,00 blinds made by Persilux.

The zebra blinds have long cords that can pose entanglement and strangulation hazards.

They were sold in beige, black, dark gray, light gray and white between the sizes of 22 to 73 inches wide and 64 to 72 inches high.

They have X003FFPT63 printed on the barcode label.

The blinds were sold on Amazon from June 2023 to June 2025 for between $40 and $124, the CPSC said.

If you have the blinds, you should stop using them and contact Persilux for a free repair kit. To get the kit, you need to remove the blind, cut and remove the cord and then send a photograph of the blinds with the operating cord removed to the company by email.

You can also contact the company by email or visit its website for more information.

As for the second, separate recall, the CPSC said Autoez Bamboo Shades also have long operating cords that could entrap or strangle a person.

Only about 550 shades were sold by Walmart.com from September 2023 to May 2025 for between $21 and $50.

They came in brown and were between 24 and 72 inches wide and 64 and 72 inches long, the CPSC said.

You should stop using the shades and contact Autoez for a refund. You will also have to remove the shades and cut the operating cord. You will also have to write the word “Recall” on the shade and take a photo of the destroyed window covering, sending the photo to the company by email.

The email can also be used for more information.

©2025 Cox Media Group