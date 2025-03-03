Recall alert: 137K Kia vehicles recalled; engines can stall or catch fire

Kia logo on the facade of a car dealership
Recall alert FILE PHOTO: Kia has recalled more than 137,000 vehicles due to an engine issue. (Franchesko Mirroni - stock.adobe.com)
Kia recalled more than 137,200 Seltos and Souls because of an issue with their engines.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said the piston oil rings may have been made incorrectly and could damage the engine. The damage can make the engine stall or catch fire.

The recall covers some 2021 to 2023 Seltos and Soul vehicles.

Dealers will inspect the engine and if necessary, replace it. They will also install a piston-ring noise-sensing system. The work will be done for free, the NHTSA said.

Owners will receive letters after April 4 but can call Kia at 800-333-4542. The company’s number for the recall is SC336.

