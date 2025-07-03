Recall alert: 201K helmets recalled; do not provide sufficient protection in crashes

The CPSC announced the recall of more than 201,000 helmets made by 509.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission announced the recall of more than 201,000 helmets because the safety equipment does not provide enough protection in the event of a crash.

The recall affects several types of 509 helmets:

509 Tactical 3.0 Helmets (Youth, Mountain, and Trail), sizes YSM to YLG and Adult XS to 4XL (Replacement, refund or credit)

509 for Polaris Tactical 3.0 Helmets (Youth and Mountain), sizes YSM to YLG and Adult XS to 4XL (Replacement, refund or credit)

509 Tactical 2.0 Helmets made in 2023, size small/medium (Replacement, refund or credit)

509 for Polaris Tactical 2.0 Helmets made in 2023, size small/medium (Replacement, refund or credit)

509 Tactical 2.0 Helmets with Fidlock made from 2020 until the present, size Adult XS to 4XL (repair)

509 for Polaris Tactical 2.0 Helmets with Fidlock made from 2020 until the present, size Adult XS to 4XL (repair)

509 Altitude 2.0 Helmets with Fidlock made from 2020 until the present, size Adult XS to 4XL (repair)

509 for Polaris Altitude 2.0 Helmets with Fidlock made from 2020 until the present, size Adult XS to 4XL (repair)

509 Delta R3L Helmets with Fidlock made from 2020 until the present, size Adult XS to 2XL (repair)

509 for Polaris Delta R3L Helmets with Fidlock made from 2020 until the present, size Adult XS to 4XL (repair)

509 Delta R4 Helmets with Fidlock made from 2020 until the present, size Adult XS to 2XL (repair)

509 for Polaris Delta R4 with Fidlock made from 2020 until the present, size Adult XS to 2XL (repair)

509 Delta V Helmets with Fidlock made from 2020 until the present, size Adult S to 4XL (repair)

509 for Polaris Delta V Helmets with Fidlock made from 2020 until the present, size Adult XS to 4XL (repair)

509 Mach III Helmets with Fidlock made from 2020 until the present, size Adult XS to 2XL (repair)

509 Mach IV Helmets with Fidlock made from 2020 until the present, size Adult XS to 2XL (repair)

509 Mach V Helmets with Fidlock made from 2020 until the present, size Adult S to 3XL (repair)

The helmets were sold online at Ride509 and Polaris or at 509 and Polaris dealerships nationwide from January 2020 through May 2025 for between $140 and $900, the CPSC said.

If you have any of the recalled helmets, you should stop using them. Some helmets will be able to be replaced, refunded or repaired, depending on what the owner decides. Others will have a repair done.

For helmets that are replaced or refunded, you will have to follow the destruction instructions provided by the 509 website.

For more information, contact 509 at 877-743-3509 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, by email or online.

You can also contact Polaris Industries at 800-765-2747 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, email or online.

©2025 Cox Media Group