Recall alert: 21K Cadillacs recalled over ABS issue

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration announced the recall of more than 21,400 Cadillacs.

The NHTSA said the anti-lock brake system (ABS) can activate unexpectedly and release pressure in the service brake system of some 2023 and 2024 LYRIQ electric SUVs.

The company will send an over-the-air update to the car to fix the electronic brake control module software, but dealers can also install the update for free.

Owners will get a letter after Sept. 23 concerning the issue or they can call Cadillac directly at 800-458-8006 or EV Concierge at 844-EV-CADILLAC. The internal recall number is N242453471.

