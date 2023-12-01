Recall alert: 29K electric throws, blankets recalled; may overheat

The Consumer Product Safety Commission has announced a recall of more than 29,800 electric blankets and throws because they can overheat, posing a burn and fire hazard.
The CPSC said the Berkshire Blanket Heated Throws and Blankets came in a variety of colors and patterns and were sold at L.L. Bean, Amazon, Target, Macys, QVC, Army Air Force Exchange Service (AAFES) stores and online at berkshireblanket.com. They retailed for between $50 and $180.
The items sold through L.L. Bean have both L.L. Bean and Berkshire Blanket branding. The others have just Berkshire Blanket branding.
The blankets were made to fit twin-, full/queen- or king-sized beds while the throws were 50 inches wide by 60 inches long. Both were made of polyester in blue, cream, gray, hummus, striped blue and a snowflake pattern, according to the CPSC.
They also had a white cord with a white digital controller unit.
The following model numbers are part of the recall:
Berkshire Blanket Heated Throws
- 05012218641-06302218641
- 05012218642-06302218642
- 05012218806-06302218806
- 05012218807-06302218807
- 05012218828-06302218828
- 05012218811-06302218811
- 05012218809-06302218809
- 05012218810-06302218810
- 050122E0551-063022E0551
- 050122E0549-063022E0549
Berkshire Blanket Heated Blankets
- 050122E0545-063022E0545
- 050122E0546-063022E0546
- 050122E0550-063022E0550
- 050122E0544-063022E0544
If you have the recalled blanket or throw, you’re being told to contact Berkshire Blanket & Home Co. for a refund. You’ll have to register and provide a photo of the destroyed blanket showing that the cord that has been cut, as well as a photo of the watch label after you write “refund” on it. You will also need to write a five-digit refund code on the label.
For more information, call Berkshire Blanket & Home Co. at 888-359-4662 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday. You can also email the company or visit its website.
