Recall alert: 2.9M attic fans recalled, can short-circuit and cause fire

Roof fans
Recall alert About 2.9 million roof fans have been recalled. (cpsc.gov)
The Consumer Product Safety Commission said 2.9 million attic fans were recalled because they can short-circuit and cause a fire.

The gable and roof-mounted fans were distributed by Air Vent and sold from August 2003 to December 2013 with the following model numbers:

  • DOW-136-0-34-XIN
  • DOW-136-0-26-XIN
  • DOW-136-0-40-XIN
  • DOW-136-0-40-XIN-3/4”
  • D-RE-PSC-127/20-4P1SP

They were sold at several stores and wholesalers nationwide, including ABC Supply, Lowe’s and Beacon, costing between $74 and $92.

The CPSC said they have a distinctive vent pattern on the motor end bells. Only fans with the specific pattern on the motor end bells are part of the recall.

There have been 159 reports of incidents of the fans burning or on fire, but no injuries were reported.

If you have the fan installed in your home, you should not use it and contact Air Vent for a refund.

You will have to fill out an online registration form and will have to provide photos of the recalled attic fan motor. Once the fan is confirmed that it was part of the recall, the owner will receive a refund.

For more information, call Air Vent at 877-247-4878 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET weekdays, or visit the company’s website.

