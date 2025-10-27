Recall alert: 2M pounds of jerky sold at Costco, Sam’s Club recalled; may be contaminated with metal

Millions of pounds of pork jerky have been recalled because it could be contaminated with pieces of metal.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced the recall of the LSI-produced pork jerky, saying it was distributed to Costco and Sam’s Club locations nationwide.

The recall affects 14.5-oz. and 16-oz. plastic pouches of Golden Island fire-grilled pork jerky Korean barbecue recipe.

The list of lot numbers and best-by dates can be found here, or below.

They all have the establishment number M279A inside the USDA mark of inspection.

The issue was found after several consumer complaints, but there were no injuries. The FSIS said the wiry metal came from the conveyor belt used in the jerky’s production.

If you have the recalled jerky, you should either return it or throw it away. Contact the company by email if you have any questions.

