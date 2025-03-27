Recall alert: 32K e-bikes recalled; guard doesn’t cover belt drive

About 32,400 e-bikes have been recalled.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission said the recall affects Specialized Vado and Como IGH E-Bikes with chain guards.

The following bikes are part of the recall:

COMO 3.0 IGH

COMO 3.0 IGH UL

COMO 4.0 IGH

COMO 4.0 IGH UL

COMO 5.0 IGH

COMO 5.0 IGH UL

COMO SL 4.0

COMO SL 5.0

VADO 3.0 IGH

VADO 3.0 IGH ST

VADO 3.0 IGH Step Through UL

VADO 3.0 IGH UL

VADO 5.0 IGH

VADO 5.0 IGH ST

VADO 3.0 IGH Step Through UL

They have an internal gear hub, or IGH, and no real derailleur (gear shift).

They came in several colors: black, limestone, red, sand, sea foam, navy, purple, white, gray, raspberry, umber, dark gray and yellow.

You can find the Specialized Bike brand name on the frame and the model numbers can be found on the serial number sticker under the top tube.

The bikes were sold by authorized Specialized Bicycle retailers nationwide and online from March 2021 to November 2024 for between $3,250 and $5,750.

If you have the recalled e-bikes you should not ride them and contact the nearest authorized retailer for a new, free chain/belt guard.

For more information, contact Specialized Bike Components by phone at 877-808-8154 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. MT, Monday through Friday, by email or online.

