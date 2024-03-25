Recall alert: 38K Jeeps, Rams, others recalled; air bags may not deploy because of weld

Jeep Gladiator

Recall alert FILE PHOTO: The NHTSA announced the recall of 38,000 vehicles, including Jeep Gladiators. (jetcityimage/Getty Images)

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration announced the recall of more than 38,000 Jeeps, Rams and Voyagers because a weld may not have been done correctly, preventing the air bag from deploying.

>> Read more trending news

The NHTSA said that the recall covers the following SUVs and trucks:

  • 2023-2024 model year
    • Ram 1500
    • Jeep Wrangler
    • Jeep Wagoneer
    • Jeep Grand Wagoneer
    • Chrysler Pacifica
    • Ram 3500
    • Ram 3500 cab chassis
    • Ram 2500
    • Ram 4500 cab chassis
    • Ram 5500 cab chassis
  • 2023 model year
    • Jeep Gladiator
    • Jeep Grand Cherokee
    • Jeep Grand Cherokee L
    • Ram 3500 Cab Chassis with a GVWR of less than 10,000 lbs
    • Chrysler Voyager

Dealers will look at the steering column control module and replace it if necessary. The repair will be done for free.

Owners of the recalled vehicles will receive a letter by mail after May 3.

For more information, you can contact FCA US, LLC at 800-853-1403. The internal recall numbers are 14B, 33B, 34B, 35B and 36B.

Latest recalls:

©2023 Cox Media Group

On AirK95.5 Tulsa - Tulsa's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    1-918-922-9595
    More From K95.5

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k95tulsa.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!