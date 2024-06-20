Recall alert: 567K portable chargers sold at Costco recalled

Recall alert The CPSC announced the recall of 567,000 portable chargers. (cpsc.gov)

The Consumer Product Safety Commission has announced the recall of more than 567,000 portable chargers sold at Costco.

The myCharge POWER HUB All-In-One 10,000 mAH portable chargers can overheat while charging, posting fire and burn hazards.

The chargers are black and have two cables and “myCharge” printed on the front.

One of the following model numbers is printed on the back:

AO10FK-A

AO10FK-B

AO10FK-C

They also have a date code on the outer surface of the wall prong with 4-digit numbers in the WWYY format with WW meaning the week, and YY indicating the year, the CPSC said.

The recalled dates end with 21 or 22. There are four specific date codes from the 2023 manufacture year: 0123, 0923, 1523 or 1723.

If you have the recalled chargers, you’re being told to stop using them and contact myCharge for a free replacement.

You can reach the company at 888-251-2026 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, via email or online.

