Recall alert: 65K Harley-Davidsons recalled due to suspension system issue

The NHTSA announced the recall of more than 65,000 motorcycles.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has announced the recall of more than 65,000 Harley-Davidson motorcycles.

The NHTSA said that a fastener that attaches the rear shock absorber to the bike may break and allow the shock absorber adjuster to damage the rear tire, causing a loss of tire pressure.

Some of the following motorcycles makes and model years are subject to the recall:

2018-2019 FLDE

2018-2021 FLHC

2018-2023 FLHCS

2018 and 2023 FLCS ANV

2020-2023 FXLRS

2022-2023 FXLRST

2022 FXRST Softail

Dealers will replace the fastener for free.

Owners should be receiving notifications in the mail starting on Sept. 5.

For more information, owners can call Harley-Davidson customer service at 800-258-2464. The Harley-Davidson number for the recall is 0181, the NHTSA said.

