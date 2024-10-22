Recall alert: 720K Hondas recalled; fuel pump could crack

Recall alert FILE PHOTO: Honda recalled more than 720,000 vehicles due to an issue with fuel pumps. (pixarno - stock.adobe.com)

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration announced the recall of more than 720,000 Hondas after reports that the fuel pump could crack and leak gas.

The recall covers select 2023 and 2024 Honda Accords, Accord Hybrids, 2023 through 2025 Honda CR-V Hybrids and 2025 Honda Civic or Civic Hybrid vehicles.

The vehicles have a high-pressure fuel pump, which dealers will inspect. If it needs changing, the mechanics will replace it for free, the NHTSA said.

Owners will receive a letter in the mail alerting them to the recall after Dec. 4.

Honda owners can call the company at 888-234-2138 for more information. The company’s number for the recall is PJW.

