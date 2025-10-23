Recall alert: 78K sauna blankets recalled, could burn users

Lifepro has recalled 78,000 sauna blankets because they can overheat and potentially burn a person.
The Consumer Product Safety Commission said the recall affects Bioremedy Infrared Sauna Blankets.
They have the following model numbers:
- LP-BRMDYL-BLK
- LP-BRMDYL-GRY
- LP-BRMDYR-BLK
- LP-BRMDYR-GRY
- LP-BRMDYR-BLU
- LP-BRMDYR-PNK
- LP-BRMDYR-PRPL
Only the blankets with a control pad with a gray face are part of the recall.
They were sold online at Lifepro, Amazon, Walmart, QVC and Dick’s Sporting Goods websites from September 2022 to June 2025 for between $179 and $199.
If you have the sauna blankets, you should not use them and unplug them, then visit the company’s website for instructions on how to get a replacement blanket.
For more information, call Lifepro at 888-491-1690, email or visit the company’s website.
