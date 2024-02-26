Recall alert: 79K BMW vehicles recalled over brake assist issue

Recall alert FILE PHOTO: The NHTSA has announced the recall of more than 79,000 BMWs. (vesilvio/Getty Images)

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has announced the recall of more than 79,600 BMW vehicles due to brake issues.

The NHTSA said the integrated brake system may not work correctly, causing power brake assist to be lost. It can also cause the antilock brake and dynamic stability control systems to malfunction.

The following BMWs are part of the recall:

2023 models

xDrive28i



2024 X5 sDrive40i



X5 xDrive40i



X5 M60i



X5M



X5 xDrive50e



X6 xDrive40i



X6M60i



X6M



2023-2024



X7 xDrive40i



X7 M60i



XB7, XM, 740i



740i xDrive



760i xDrive



i7 eDrive50



i7 xDrive60



i7 M70

2024 530i

530i xDrive



i5 eDrive40



i5 M60



750e xDrive



Rolls Royce Spectre

Dealerships will replace the brake system for free. Owners will receive letters notifying them that their vehicles have been recalled starting April 5. Or they can call BMW directly at 800-525-7417 or Rolls Royce at 877-877-3735.

