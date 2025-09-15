Recall alert: 94K Toyota, Lexus, and Subaru vehicles recalled for HVAC issue

FILE PHOTO: The NHTSA announced the recall of Toyota, Lexus and Subaru vehicles.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration announced the recall of more than 94,300 Toyota, Lexus and Subaru vehicles.

The cars have issues with the HVAC systems that may affect the electrical compressor, defroster and defogger.

The recall affects some 2023 to 2025 Toyota bZ4X, Lexus RZ and Subaru Solterra vehicles, the NHTSA said.

Dealers will update the HVAC control ECU software and inspect the electrical compressor, replacing it if necessary.

The repairs will be done for free.

Owners are expected to get letters in the mail after Oct. 20 alerting them to the issue, but can contact Toyota for more information.

Toyota’s customer service number is 800-331-4331.

The company’s numbers for the recall affecting Toyota are 25TB07 and 25TA0, while the Lexus numbers are 25LB04 and 25LA04 and Subaru’s number is WRD-25, the NHTSA said.

