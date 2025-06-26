Recall alert: Bell Sports recalls 31K children’s bike helmets

Bike helmet
Recall alert The CPSC announced the recall of more than 31,000 children's bike helmets. (cpsc.gov)
By Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Bell Sports has recalled tens of thousands of children’s bike helmets because they do not meet the impact requirements set by the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Read more trending news

The CPSC said the "helmets can fail to protect the user in the event of a crash, posing a risk of head injury."

About 31,200 helmets are part of the recall.

Several models of helmets are being recalled:

Model numberModel nameColorsManufacture date
B0494YAxlePink/Purple and Pixels Green9/24
B0605CCadenceRainbow Road10/24
Red9/24
Pink/White Checkers9/24 and 10/24
Black/Blue10/24
Blue/Black and Purple/White8/24, 9/24 and 10/24
RevRed/Black Swirl8/24 and 9/24
B0605YCadenceBlack/Red 9/24
Pink/Mint9/24
Black/Blue 9/24
Purple9/24
Pink Polka9/24
Green/Black9/24
FrenzyBlue/Black and Pink Scuba9/24
PassageBlue Comet9/24

For mobile users, click here for the information.

They were sold by Walmart, Target, Academy Sports+ Outdoors and other stores and online on Amazon, Target, Fred Meyer and Academy websites from September 2024 to May 2025 for about $20, the CPSC said.

If you have the recalled helmets, you should stop using it, cut the straps off of them, and contact Bell Sports for a refund. You will need to upload a photo of the cut straps and email it to the company to get the refund.

For more information, contact Bell Sports by phone at 800-456-2355 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT, Monday through Friday, by email or online.

Latest recalls:

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK95.5 Tulsa - Tulsa's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    1-918-922-9595

    The K95 Country Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k95tulsa.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!