Recall alert: Bose recalls 884K bass modules over fire hazard (The Consumer Product Safety Commission/The Consumer Product Safety Commission)

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

The Consumer Product Safety Commission and Bose announced the recall of around 884,000 Bose Acoustimass, Lifestyle, and Companion bass modules.

The recall affects three kinds of Bose speakers that were produced before 2006 where the electrical components can fail. this poses a fire hazard, CPSC said.

The recall affects select bass modules or speakers that were made in 2006 that were sold with select home theater systems, CPSC said.

Below is a list of bass modules and date codes that are included in the recall, according to CPSC.

Bose Product NamesDate Codes
Acoustimass 6 III Home Entertainment SystemBetween 2090 and 6091 only
Acoustimass 10 III Home Entertainment SystemAll date codes
Acoustimass 15 II Home Entertainment SystemBetween 2090 and 6091
Acoustimass 16 Home Entertainment SystemAll date codes
Acoustimass 5 Series IV Powered Speaker SystemAll date codes
Acoustimass15 Home Theater Speaker SystemAll date codes
Acoustimass 20 Powered Speaker SystemAll date codes
Companion CS-6 Powered Speaker SystemAll date codes
Lifestyle 5 Series II Powered Speaker SystemAll date codes
Lifestyle 8 Powered Speaker SystemAll date codes
Lifestyle 12 Powered Speaker SystemAll date codes
Lifestyle 20 Powered Speaker SystemAll date codes
Lifestyle 25 Powered Speaker SystemAll date codes
Lifestyle 30 Powered Speaker SystemAll date codes
Lifestyle 50 Powered Speaker SystemAll date codes
Powered Acoustimass 5 Series III Speaker SystemAll date codes
Powered Acoustimass 5 Series IV Speaker SystemAll date codes
Powered Acoustimass 8 Speaker SystemAll date codes
Powered Acoustimass 8 Series II Speaker SystemAll date codes
Powered Acoustimass 9 Speaker SystemAll date codes
Powered Acoustimass 20 Speaker SystemAll date codes
Powered Acoustimass 25 Speaker SystemAll date codes
Powered Acoustimass 25 Series II Speaker SystemAll date codes
Powered Acoustimass 30 Speaker SystemAll date codes
Powered Acoustimass 30 Series II Speaker SystemAll date codes
Powered Acoustimass 800 Speaker SystemAll date codes
Powered Acoustimass 900 Speaker SystemAll date codes

Bose has received 21 reports worldwide about the modules igniting or melting. CPSC said that three incidents included fires that led to property damage to carpet, cabinets, and other materials around the module. No injuries have been reported.

If you own one of the modules listed above, it is recommended that you stop using it immediately and unplug it, CPSC said. Then call Bose to get a free repair of the bass module or a 40% discount for a replacement.

The modules in the recall were sold at Bose stores, Best Buy, Circuit City, Sam’s Club, Sears, and other electronic stores across the country as well as Bose.com, according to CPSC. They were sold from Jan. 1994 through April 2007 between $220 and $2,200.

You can contact Bose by calling 888-260-0819 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. EST Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday. You can also contact them on the Bose website.




