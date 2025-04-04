Recall alert: Chicken salad sandwiches sold in vending machines recalled

Chicken salad sandwiches
Recall alert Chicken salad sandwiches sold in Micro Markets and vending machines have been recalled. (FDA.gov)
By Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Chicken salad sandwiches sold in Micro Markets and vending machines have been recalled due to undeclared milk.

Read more trending news

The sandwiches were made by Cromer Food Services, distributed between Dec. 26, 2024, and March 24, 2025, and were packaged in clear plastic.

The Food and Drug Administration said the sandwich’s label did not include ingredients for the bread, which contains milk.

The sandwich has UPC 31166, 13172 and use-by dates from 1/3 to 4/2. The dates can be found next to the barcode.

They were sold in vending machines and Miro Markets in Georgia and South Carolina.

If you have the recalled sandwich, you can return it to the place of purchase or throw it away.

For more information, contact Cromer Food Service at 800-922-3171.

Latest recalls:

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK95.5 Tulsa - Tulsa's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    1-918-922-9595

    The K95 Country Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k95tulsa.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!