Recall alert: Dollar General recalls Clover Valley Instant Coffee; may contain pieces of glass

Dollar General Corporation is recalling three lots of its Clover Valley Instant Coffee due to potential glass contamination.

The recall affects 8-ounce packages of Clover Valley Instant Coffee with UPC 876941004069, specifically lots L-5163, L-5164, and L-5165, with best by dates in December 2026, the Food and Drug Administration said.

These products were sold between July 9-21, 2025, in the following states:

Alabama

Arkansas

Arizona

California

Colorado

Connecticut

Delaware

Florida

Georgia

Idaho

Illinois

Indiana

Iowa

Kansas

Kentucky

Louisiana

Maine

Maryland

Massachusetts

Michigan

Minnesota

Mississippi

Missouri

Montana

Nebraska

Nevada

New Hampshire

New Jersey

New Mexico

New York

North Carolina

North Dakota

Ohio

Oklahoma

Oregon

Pennsylvania

Rhode Island

South Carolina

South Dakota

Tennessee

Texas

Utah

Virginia

Vermont

Washington

Wisconsin

West Virginia

Wyoming

The recall was initiated after a customer reported the potential presence of glass in the coffee.

Ingesting glass fragments can cause serious injuries, including damage to teeth, lacerations of the mouth and throat, or perforation of the intestine, according to the FDA.

Dollar General has advised customers to discard the affected coffee and contact them for a full refund.

Dollar General is actively investigating the source of the glass contamination and apologizes for any inconvenience caused by this issue.

No illnesses or injuries have been reported to date.

