Recall alert: Gas-fired tankless water heaters recalled

The Consumer Product Safety Commission announced the recall of 36,700 tankless water heaters.

The VST gas-fired tankless water heaters’ exhaust ducts can crack and allow gases to seep into a home, causing a carbon monoxide threat, the CPSC said.

There have been 33 reports of cracked exhaust ducts, but no injuries have been reported.

The following water heater models are part of the recall:

VRS-150

VRS-199

VRP-150

VRP-199

VRS Plus-150

VRS Plus-199

VRP Plus-150

VRP Plus-199

VTS-150

VTS-199

VTP-150

VTP-199

They were sold at plumbing supply stores nationwide from May 2017 to July 2025 for between $480 and $1,340.

If you have the recalled tankless water heaters, you should not use them and contact VESTA.DS to schedule a free repair. If you must keep the water heater on until repairs are made, the CPSC said you should have working smoke and carbon monoxide alarms in your home.

You can call the company at 888-505-5525, reach VESTA.DS by email or contact the business online.

