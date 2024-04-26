Recall alert: German prosciutto recalled over lack of inspection in US

Prosciutto recalled ConSup North America Inc. of Lincoln Park, NJ has issued a recall for approximately 85,984 pounds of sliced prosciutto ham produced in Germany without the benefit of equivalent inspection by the US, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

The problem was discovered when Germany’s Federal Office of Consumer Protection and Food Safety notified FSIS that H. Klümper GmbH & Co. KG, a German establishment, produced a portion of the identified lots without the benefit of equivalent inspection and exported them to the U.S. for distribution, according to FSIS.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ or retailers’ refrigerators.

The product being recalled was shipped to retail locations in California, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia and Washington.

The prosciutto ham item was produced on various dates from Sept. 25, 2023, through March 6, 2024.

Recalled products include:

5.29-oz. plastic packages containing “Stockmeyer PROSCIUTTO Product of GERMANY” with lot codes 09118-3A, 09118-3B, 09120-3A, 09120-3B, 13133-3A, 13133-3B, 13104-3A, 13104-3B, 13105-3A, 13105-3B, 13109-3A and 13109-3B and “BEST BEFORE:” dates of 4/28/2024, 5/26/2024, 7/7/2024, 8/4/2024, 8/11/2024 and 10/7/2024.

So far, there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.

Consumers who have purchased this product are urged not to eat it. This product should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

You can contact the company by calling Luann Servidio, Director of imports 973-628-7330. Or email at L.Servidio@consup.us

