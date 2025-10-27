Recall alert: Hormel recalls 4.8M pounds of ready-to-eat frozen chicken

Chicken produced by Hormel for foodservice use has been recalled.

Hormel Foods has recalled millions of pounds of ready-to-eat frozen chicken sent to hotels, restaurants and institutions.

The company said the recalled chicken could be contaminated with metal. They were alerted to the issues by several foodservice complaints. The company determined that the metal came from a conveyor belt that was used during production, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service said.

The following items are part of the recall:

13.9-lb. cases of Hormel Fire Braised Meats All Natural Boneless Chicken Thigh Meat, item code 65009

13.8-lb. cases of 3-oz. Hormel Fire Braised Meats All Natural Boneless Chicken Breast, item code 77531

13.8-lb. cases of 4-oz. Hormel Fire Braised Meats All Natural Boneless Chicken Breast, item code 46750

23.8-lb cases of 5-oz. Hormel Fire Braised Meats All Natural Boneless Chicken Breast, item code 86206

13.95-lb cases of Boneless Chicken Breast with Rib Meat, item code 134394

The boxes of chicken have the establishment number P-223 in the USDA mark of inspection.

Businesses that have any of the 4.8 million pounds of recalled chicken are being told to throw it away.

For more information, contact Hormel Foods via the company’s website or by calling 800-523-4635.

