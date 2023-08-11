Recall alert: Ice cream, sorbet cups recalled due to potential listeria contamination

Recall alert The FDA announced the recall of Soft Serve on the Go ice cream and sorbet cups due to potential listeria contamination. (FDA.gov)

The Food and Drug Administration has announced the recall of soft-serve ice cream and sorbet cups due to potential contamination from Listeria monocytogenes.

The frozen treats were made by Real Kosher Ice Cream of Brooklyn, New York.

The Soft Serve On The Go Cups were sold in California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Illinois, Massachusetts, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Virginia, West Virginia and Washington, D.C., the FDA said.

The ice cream and sorbet came in 8 fl oz sealed, clear plastic cups and packaged with a spoon attached. They resemble a lidded plastic cup that is used in an ice cream store, the FDA said. A label with “Soft Serve On The Go Cups” is on the top and side of the containers.

The following flavors are part of the recall:

Soft Serve On The Go Vanilla Chocolate, UPC 0-91404-15129-0.

Soft Serve On The Go Razzle, UPC 0-91404-15133-7.

Soft Serve On The Go Caramel, UPC 0-91404-15131-3.

Soft Serve On The Go Parve Vanilla Chocolate, UPC 0-91404-15113-9.

Soft Serve On The Go Sorbet Strawberry Mango, UPC 0-91404-15128-3.

Soft Serve Lite Peanut Butter, UPC 0-91404-15285-3.

There is only a UPC, and no lot number, on the packages, with all ice cream and sorbet produced until Aug. 4 subject to recall.

Listeria can cause healthy people to have a high fever, severe headaches, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea. The bacteria can cause miscarriages and stillbirths in pregnant women. People with weakened immune systems can develop serious complications and even death in young children, frail or elderly people, the FDA said.

If you have the recalled ice cream or sorbet, you are being told to not eat it and to either throw it away or return it to the store from where you purchased it for a full refund, the FDA said.

If you have any questions, you can call Soft Serve On The Go at 845-668-43466 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday or email the company.

