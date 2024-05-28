Recall alert: Lamborghini Urus recalled; hood may come off while driving

Recall alert FILE PHOTO: More than 2,000 Lamborghini SUVs are being recalled. (dnd_project - stock.adobe.com)

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has announced the recall of 2,133 Lamborghini SUVs.

>> Read more trending news

The NHTSA said the hood latch striker may break, allowing the hood to open or come off while driving.

The recall affects some 2023 to 2024 Urus Performante and Urus S vehicles.

Dealers will examine the vehicle and repair the hood, installing a striker support plate if necessary. The inspection and repair will be done for free.

Owners will get letters notifying them that their SUV is part of the recall after June 28.

You can call Lamborghini customer service at 866-681-6276 for more information. The internal recall number is L636-R.02.24.

©2023 Cox Media Group