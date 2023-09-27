Recall alert: Medication recalled due to possibility of ‘life-threatening infections’

Recall of ulcer medication VistaPharm LLC is voluntarily recalling one lot of Sucralfate Oral Suspension because of possible contamination due to Bacillus cereus.

VistaPharm LLC is voluntarily recalling one lot of Sucralfate Oral Suspension because of possible contamination due to Bacillus cereus.

>> Read more trending news

According to the company, there is a “reasonable probability” that those who are immunocompromised could suffer “life-threatening infections.”

VistaPharm said they have not received any reports of adverse events related to the recall.

The product is used to treat ulcers and is packaged in a 16-oz PET Bottle with NDC 66689-305-16 on it. The affected Sucralfate Oral Suspension lot is No. 810300 with an expiration date of Oct. 31, 2023.

The product can be identified by its product name, Sucralfate Oral Suspension. The affected Sucralfate Oral Suspension lot was distributed nationwide to three distributors.

Consumers with questions regarding this recall can contact Inmar at 1-800-967-5952 or by email to rxrecalls@Inmar.com Monday through Friday between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. EST.

©2023 Cox Media Group