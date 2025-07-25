Recall alert: Pear slices recalled; have too much lead, cadmium

Can of pear slices
Recall alert The FDA announced the recall of pear slices because of the presence of heavy metals. (fda.gov)
W.W. Industrial Group, Inc. is recalling Parashore Pear Slices due to potential contamination with elevated levels of lead and cadmium.

The recall affects products distributed through Grocery Outlet stores in California and other locations across the United States. The contamination was discovered by the Maryland Department of Health under the FDA Laboratory Flexible Funding Model program.

Lead and cadmium are toxic substances that can cause poisoning if ingested in large amounts. Symptoms of heavy metal poisoning can include abdominal pain, vomiting, lethargy, and seizures, among others. Children and developing fetuses are particularly vulnerable to the effects of these metals.

The recalled product is packaged in a 15-oz can labeled as Parashore Pear Slices in Juice, with UPC 704817164237. The specific lot affected is Lot 3700/01172 6122J, with a production date of 02/19/2024 and a best by date of 2/19/2027, the FDA said.

Consumers who have purchased the affected product are advised not to consume it and to either discard it or return it to the place of purchase for a full refund. For questions, consumers can contact the company at 516-676-9188, Monday to Friday, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. ET.

No illnesses have been reported as of July 22, 2025, and the company is investigating the cause of the contamination, according to the FDA.

0
Comments on this article
0
