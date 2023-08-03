Recall alert: Philips Avent Digital Video Baby Monitors recalled due to burn hazard

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

The Consumer Product Safety Commission has announced the recall of 12,850 baby monitors in the U.S.

The recall affects the Philips Avent Digital Video Baby Monitors. The rechargeable lithium-ion batteries in the monitors can overheat when they’re charging and pose a burn risk, the CPSC said.

In addition to the 12,850 monitors sold in the U.S. there were an additional 16,167 sold in Canada.

The baby monitors are models SCD630 and SCD843 and were made between March 2016 and December 2019. Model numbers and date codes in a day-month-year format can be found on the bottom of the parent unit with the monitor screen.

Philips Avent is printed on the front of the devices which were made in white and sold online at ToysRUs.com, Amazon.com, Walmart.com, Jet.com and usa.philips.com for between $120 and $200, according to the CPSC.

Owners should stop using them and contact Philips Avent for a free replacement.

Philips Avent can be reached online or by phone at 833-276-5311 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. ET Monday through Saturday and from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET on Sundays.


©2023 Cox Media Group

