Recall alert: Ready-to-eat chicken coxinhas products recalled

Chicken coxinhas in a bag on a shelf
Recall alert The USDA FSIS said that 9,722 pounds of chicken coxinhas products have been recalled. (USDA FSIS)
By Cox Media Group National Content Desk

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service has issued an alert concerning ready-to-eat chicken coxinhas products.

A federal inspection of the products was not conducted, the FSIS said in a news release.

Because of the lack of inspection, Snack Mania Brazilian Delights Corp. has recalled about 9,722 pounds of ready-to-eat chicken coxinhas. The chicken came in 16.37-oz. plastic packages that had “Snack Mania COXINHAS BRAZILIAN STUFFED BITES Original Chicken” on the label.

The food was produced from June 27, 2024, through May 2, 2025, and shipped to retailers in Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania.

There have been no adverse reactions reported from anyone who ate the chicken. If you have the recalled chicken coxinhas, you should not eat them and either throw the products away or return them to the place of purchase, the FSIS said.

