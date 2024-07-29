Recall alert: Supreme Produce sold at Kroger recalled due to potential listeria contamination

Recall alert Several products sold under the Supreme Produce brand at Kroger have been recalled. (FDA.gov)

The Food and Drug Administration announced the recall of produce marketed under the Supreme Produce brand and sold at Kroger stores in five states including Ohio.

The following products have been recalled because they may be contaminated with listeria:

Pico/Guac Combo, UPC 850054894434, Best by date: 7/11/2024 to 7/26/2024

Butternut Squash Cubes 12 oz, UPC 850053685552, Best by date: 7/10/2024 to 7/25/2024

Chopped Cilantro 2 oz, UPC 850053685446, Best by date: 7/9/2024 to 7/24/2024

Chopped Cilantro W/ White Onions 5 oz, UPC 850053685422, Best by date: 7/9/2024 to 7/24/2024

Diced Jalapeno 7 oz, UPC 850053685361, Best by date: 7/9/2024 to 7/24/2024

Diced Pepper Tri-Blend 7 oz, UPC 850053685347, Best by date: 7/9/2024 to 7/24/2024

Diced Pepper W/ White Onions 7 oz, UPC 850053685385, Best by date: 7/9/2024 to 7/24/2024

Fajita Mix Hot 11 oz, UPC 850053685781, Best by date: 7/11/2024 to 7/26/2024

Grilling Vegetables 19 oz, UPC 850053685842, Best by date: 7/11/2024 to 7/26/2024

Guacamole Chunky Medium 17 oz, UPC 850053685897, Best by date: 7/11/2024 to 7/26/2024

Guacamole Chunky Mild 17 oz, UPC 850053685880, Best by date: 7/11/2024 to 7/26/2024

Pico De Gallo Classic Hot 14 oz, UPC 850053685965, Best by date: 7/12/2024 to 7/27/2024

Pico De Gallo Classic Medium 14 oz, UPC 850053685958, Best by date: 7/12/2024 to 7/27/2024

Pico De Gallo Classic Mild 14 oz, UPC 850053685941, Best by date: 7/12/2024 to 7/27/2024

Salsa Medium 16 oz, UPC 850053685989, Best by date: 7/13/2024 to 7/28/2024

Salsa Mild 16 oz, UPC 850053685972, Best by date: 7/13/2024 to 7/28/2024

Snacking Peppers 12 oz, UPC 850053685538, Best by date: 7/11/2024 to 7/26/2024

Vegetable Bowl $10 26 oz, UPC 860010507131, Best by date: 7/11/2024 to 7/26/2024

Vegetable Kabob 27 oz, UPC 850053685859, Best by date: 7/11/2024 to 7/26/2024

There have been no reports of illness connected to the recalled produce.

If you have the items, they should already be past their shelf life, the FDA said, but you should still throw them away instead of eating them.

For more information, contact Kroger at 800-576-4377, Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to midnight ET and Saturday and Sunday from 7 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. ET.

Listeria is a bacteria that can cause listeriosis, with symptoms that can include fever, muscle aches and gastrointestinal issues lasting from days to several weeks, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

About 1,600 people get the infection annually with 260 dying from it.

It can sicken pregnant women, newborns, people 65 and older and people with weakened immune systems.

©2024 Cox Media Group