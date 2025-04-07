Recall alert: Texas Pete Habanero Buffalo Sauce recalled

T.W. Garner Food Company recalled some bottles of Texas Pete Habanero Buffalo Sauce because they may have a different type of sauce, one that has sulfites that are not listed on the label.

The bottles could contain Sriracha Sauce. If someone is allergic or sensitive to sulfates, they could have a reaction that could be life-threatening.

The following products are being recalled:

2 fl. oz. Texas Pete Habanero Buffalo Sauce, UPC 0 75500 28125 9, use by BB120525

12 fl. oz. Texas Pete Habanero Buffalo Sauce, UPC 0 75500 10028 4, Best Used By 11 07 25

2 fl. oz. Texas Pete Sweet CHAbanero Sweet Sriracha Habanero Sauce, UPC 0 75500 53125 5, use by BB 090427M

2 fl. oz. Texas Pete Sweet CHAbanero Sweet Sriracha Habanero Sauce, UPC 0 75500 53125 5, use by BB 082627M

20 fl. oz. Texas Pete Sweet CHAbanero Sweet Sriracha Habanero Sauce, UPC 0 75500 00530 5, Best Used By 08 02 27 F

.5 gallon Texas Pete Sweet CHAbanero Sweet Sriracha Habanero Sauce, UPC 0 75500 00536 7, Best Used By 07 23 27 T 088224

The hot sauce was distributed between Feb. 5 and March 26 and sent to distribution centers and stores in California, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Massachusetts, North Carolina, New Jersey, Ohio, Virginia and Vermont.

If you purchased the recalled Texas Pete hot sauce, you should either throw it away or return it for a refund.

For more information, call the company at 336-231-6417 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET or reach out by email.

©2025 Cox Media Group