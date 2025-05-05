Recall alert: Tomatoes recalled due to potential salmonella contamination

FILE PHOTO: Tomatoes sold in Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina have been recalled due.

Tomatoes sold under the Williams Farms Repak and the H&C Farms labels are being recalled because they may be contaminated with Salmonella.

A separate recall involves tomatoes grown by Hanshaw & Capling Farms of Immokalee, Florida.

The Food and Drug Administration said Southeast Tomato Distributors issued an alert concerning the potential contamination on April 29.

The tomatoes were distributed between April 23 and April 28 and then packaged and sold to wholesalers and distributors in Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina, the FDA said.

The tomatoes came in various packing configurations, including:

5x6, 25lb (lot code R4467)

6x6, 25lb (lot code R4467, R4470)

Combo, 25lb (lot code R4467)

4x4, 2-layer (lot code R4467)

4x5, 2-layer (lot code R4467)

60-count, 2-layer (lot code R4467)

60-count, 18lb loose (lot code R4467, R4470)

XL 18lb loose (lot code R4467)

3ct trays (lot code R4467)

Only the three-count tray has a UPC code, which is 0 33383 65504 8.

If you have the recalled tomatoes, do not consume them and return to the place of purchase for a full refund. You can also just discard the tomatoes, the FDA said.

No illnesses have been reported, but symptoms of a salmonella infection can include fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In some rare cases, the organism can get into the bloodstream and cause arterial infections, endocarditis and arthritis.

If you have questions, contact the company at 843-866-7707 or 843-599-5154, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET.

A separate recall announced by the FDA also involves tomatoes that were grown by Hanshaw & Capling Farms of Immokalee, Florida, and distributed by Ray & Mascari Inc.

The tomatoes in this case were sold in four-tomato plastic clamshells after being repackaged by Ray & Mascari. The four clamshells were packed 12 to a box that had either Lot# RM250424 15250B or Lot# RM250427 15250B, the FDA said.

These tomatoes were sold by Gordon Food Service Stores in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Missouri, Mississippi, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, and Wisconsin.

If you have the recalled tomatoes, you should discard them. If you have questions, call Ray & Mascari Inc. at 317-637-0234, Monday- Saturday from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET.

